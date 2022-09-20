In a latest development in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has summoned fashion designer Leepakshi to join the probe at 11 am on Wednesday.

The police said that Leepakshi’s statements may prove to be crucial for the case, adding that after recording her statements, they will decide whether to summon Jacqueline again for questioning.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar, including Nora Fatehi.

According to the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline knew about Chandrashekhar’s involvement in criminal activities but she chose to overlook them and indulged in financial transactions with the conman.

