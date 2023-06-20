INDIA

EPFO officer held for taking Rs 7 lakh bribe

A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Gurugram arrested an enforcement officer of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and a private person red-handed for taking Rs 7 lakh as a bribe.

Sharing the details, a spokesperson of the ACB informed that a company official filed a complaint against the accused officer, Munish Narang, demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in lieu of reducing the tax of the complainant’s company. Later, the deal was stuck at Rs 7 lakh.

Acting on the complaint, a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a plan and nabbed the EPFO enforcement officer and the middleman while accepting a bribe worth Rs 7 lakh from the complainant.

A case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused with the ACB police station for further legal investigations, the spokesperson said.

