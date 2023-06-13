The CBI has arrested an Enforcement Officer of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Delhi while accepting a bribe of Rs 12 lakh from a man, officials said on Tuesday.

The CBI registered a case against Rishi Raj, the Enforcement Officer, working in the East Regional Office of Employees Provident Fund Organisation(EPFO), Delhi.

Raj conducted an inspection of a Delhi-based multi-speciality hospital and informed the manager that there were a lot of irregularities in their records for which a penalty of Rs 1.5 crore would be imposed on the hospital.

“Raj asked the manager to pay 20 per cent of the penalty amount as bribe for settlement of the said matter and agreed for bribe of Rs 12 lakh after negotiation,” said the CBI.

An official said that a trap was laid and Raj was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 12 lakh. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused.

The accused was produced before a Special CBI Court later on.

