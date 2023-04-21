SCI-TECHWORLD

Epic acquires game developer firm AQUIRIS to enhance Fortnite

Video game developer Epic Games has announced that it acquired Brazil-based game developer studio AQUIRIS to boost the online game Fortnite.

“Today we are announcing that Brazil-based game studio, AQUIRIS, is joining Epic Games. This acquisition builds upon an investment that Epic made in AQUIRIS in early 2022,” Epic Games said.

According to the company, the AQUIRIS team will be the foundation of Epic Games Brazil, the first Epic studio in Latin America.

“With the creation of Epic Games Brazil, we look forward to tapping into the immense talent the region has to offer and establishing our presence in Latin America,” Alain Tascan, Executive Vice President of Game Development at Epic Games, said in a statement.

AQUIRIS, founded in 2007, is best known for award-winning titles such as Wonderbox and the Horizon Chase franchise.

Moreover, the company said that the AQUIRIS development team will collaborate with Epic Games to produce groundbreaking content and social experiences for Fortnite.

“We are delighted to leverage our experience using Unreal Engine on game development to contribute to the future of Fortnite,” Mauricio Longoni, CEO of AQUIRIS and now studio director of Epic Games Brazil, said in a statement.

“AQUIRIS has been on the forefront of game development in Brazil and Latin America, and becoming part of Epic Games will spotlight our region’s developers for the entire industry,” he added.

