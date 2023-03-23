At the 2023 edition of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in the US, video game developer Epic Games has announced some of its new technological capabilities, including — Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Creator Economy 2.0, and more.

Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), launched in Public Beta for creators and developers is a version of “Unreal Editor” that can create and publish experiences directly to Fortnite.

“UEFN provides an opportunity to use the new programming language Verse for the first time. Aimed at getting UEFN creators up and running with the ability to script alongside existing Fortnite Creative tools, Verse offers powerful customisation capabilities such as manipulating or chaining together devices and the ability to easily create new game logic,” the company said.

Moreover, Creator Economy 2.0 or engagement payouts (in particular), is a new way for eligible Fortnite island creators to receive money based on engagement with their published content.

According to the company, engagement payouts proportionally will distribute 40 per cent of the net revenue from Fortnite’s Item Shop and most real-money Fortnite purchases to the creators of eligible islands and experiences, both islands from independent creators and Epic’s own such as Battle Royale.

Later this year, the video game developer will launch Fab — a unified marketplace where creators can find, publish, and share digital assets for use in creating digital experiences.

The company said Fab will include its marketplaces — Unreal Engine Marketplace, Sketchfab, Quixel Bridge, and the ArtStation Marketplace.

Fab will bring together a massive community where creators will earn an 88 per cent revenue share, and the marketplace will host all types of digital content, including 3D models, materials, sound, VFX, digital humans, and more.

The company also launched MetaHuman Animator — a new feature set for the MetaHuman framework, which will enable users to reproduce any facial performance as high-fidelity animation on MetaHuman characters.

