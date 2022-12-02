INDIASCI-TECH

Epic Games releases RealityScan app for iOS users

Epic Games and Capturing Reality on Friday released the RealityScan app on iOS for users to download for free.

RealityScan is a 3D scanning app for mobile devices that easily turns photos into high-fidelity 3D models, with no experience necessary to get started.

With this app, the users simply need to take a picture of an object using their smartphone, and the app will use cloud processing to convert it into a 3D model, which can then be exported to Sketchfab and shared with the world, according to the company.

Sketchfab is a 3D modelling platform website to publish, share, discover, buy and sell 3D, VR and AR content.

RealityScan was developed by Capturing Reality, a photogrammetry solution developer that is part of the Epic Games family, with the goal of making 3D scanning accessible to all creators.

Anyone can use RealityScan to create 3D models from real-world objects and use them to improve the realism of their visualisation projects, said the company.

Moreover, completed 3D assets can be seamlessly uploaded from RealityScan to Sketchfab.

In addition, RealityScan users will automatically be upgraded to a Sketchfab Pro account after their first upload to Sketchfab.

Epic previously stated that an Android version would be available later this year, but the company is running out of time to meet that deadline.

