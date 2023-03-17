SCI-TECHWORLD

Epic Games to launch ‘Unreal Editor for Fortnite’ next week

Video game developer Epic Games will launch its “Unreal Editor for Fortnite” (UEFN) on March 22.

“UEFN is a new PC application for designing, developing, and publishing games and experiences directly into Fortnite,” the company said in the new app’s description on Epic Games Store.

“With many of Unreal Engine 5’s powerful tools and workflows at your fingertips, including custom asset import, modelling, materials and VFX, Sequencer and Control Rig, you’ll have a whole new world of options for producing and publishing games and experiences for Fortnite.”

UEFN works parallel with the game’s existing “Creative toolset”, and also teams of creators can work together across PC and console to develop and test islands in real-time.

The new application also includes the new programming language “Verse”.

“It offers powerful customisation capabilities such as manipulating or chaining together devices and the ability to easily create new game logic,” the video game developer said.

Meanwhile, last week, the company had launched self-publishing tools on its ‘Epic Games Store’ for developers and publishers.

These tools allow developers and publishers to efficiently release games, maintain their store presence directly, and reach a growing audience of more than 68 million monthly active users.

