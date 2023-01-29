New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANSlife) The Club Marriott South Asia app and the Club Marriott website have linked with Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels (MBOW), the online food delivery service offered by Marriott International. In the Asia Pacific region, Marriott’s dining membership programme, known as Club Marriott, provides its esteemed members with a variety of services and lodging advantages at more than 80 hotels in South Asia. Through the Club Marriott South Asia app or website, guests and members can now savour decadent menus from award-winning restaurants like Adrift Kaya (JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity), Koishii (The St. Regis Mumbai), and Ukiyo (The Ritz-Carlton Pune), to name a few. This new service extension also offers real-time table reservations.

Customers may instantly order their meals, choose an easy takeaway, or give a meal to a loved one that is tailored to their taste and preference using the Club Marriott South Asia app and website. The app has a user-friendly, design-driven layout and the added bonus of Marriott’s meal pairing suggestions. The professional chefs at Marriott will handcraft a wide range of dishes, including appetisers, entrees, vegan-friendly specials, and decadent desserts, for the tailored menus. Members of Club Marriott will be eligible for continuous discounts on the services offered. Using the promo code MBOW15, visitors can get a 15 per cent discount on the app experience for two weeks, from January 27 to February 12, 2023.

Ranju Alex, Area Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International said, “At Marriott International we constantly push innovations across the board to enhance guest experiences with our elevated offerings. Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels, our online food delivery programme has witnessed significant success since its inception. Integrating this service to the Club Marriott South Asia app widens and extends our diverse F&B portfolio to our guests, giving them the luxury of experiencing a wholesome luxe home dining experience with comfort and ease.”

At a pop-up launch ceremony in Mumbai, prominent Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon made this integration official. Through the Club Marriott South Asia app, she self-ordered her all-time favourites-Indonesian Nasi Goreng, a Korean chicken burger, and a brioche bun with gochujang sauce-and enthusiastically enjoyed her flawlessly delivered meal throughout the evening while interacting with guests and food enthusiasts.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion Kriti Sanon said: “As a brand, Marriott International has always stood out with its innovative food & beverage concepts. Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels, their food delivery platform is an extension of their culinary repertoire. I am very pleased to announce the integration of Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels to the Club Marriott South Asia app. In our fast-paced lives this app is the perfect solution to all our food needs. User friendly and customised to taste, its set to bring signature dining experiences to the comfort of our homes.”

The expertly designed distinctive menus for Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels include both comfort food classics and fine dining delicacies. It has a unique edge in the meal delivery market thanks to the robust network of Marriott hotels and renowned eateries. MBOW now offers delivery in 30 locations from more than 80 South Asian eateries. The Marriott brand promise of strict safety and hygiene inspections while making, packaging, and delivering these meals in record time is essential to this service.

