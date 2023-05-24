HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Epidemic kills all black sea urchins in Gulf of Aqaba: Israeli researchers

NewsWire
0
0

Israeli researchers found that within just a few months a deadly epidemic killed all black sea urchin population in the Red Sea’s Gulf of Aqaba, Tel Aviv University said.

The researchers on Wednesday noted that this situation is unprecedented in the entire documented history of the Gulf whose shores include Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Xinhua news agency reported.

The black sea urchin disappearance threatens to destroy the gulf’s coral reefs, as the urchins feed on algae and prevent them from taking over and suffocating the corals that compete with them for sunlight, they warned.

The researchers predict that the entire population of these sea urchins, in both the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, will shortly get sick and die, as extensive mortality has already been observed off the coasts of Greece and Turkey.

The research team has sent an urgent report describing the situation to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, calling for establishing a broodstock black sea urchins population so it will be possible to return them to nature when necessary.

The researchers assume that the source of the deadly epidemic is a pathogenic ciliate parasite that has spread from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

20230525-002603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IISc developing oxygen concentrator, vaccine for Covid patients

    Karnataka bans processions during Muharram and Ganesha festivals

    Expert calls for ban on advertisement of unhealthy foods

    Antibiotic use linked to inflammatory bowel disease in older adults