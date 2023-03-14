INDIA

EPS-95 beneficiaries to go on nationwide protest on March 15

Beneficiaries of the EPS-95 have decided to go on a nationwide protest in 200 cities, including the national capital, from March 15 to press for their four-point demands which include hiked pension of Rs 7,500 per month along with dearness allowance and medical facility to self and spouses.

A delegation of the beneficiaries had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past and their protest is continuing from 2018 in Buldhana in Maharashtra.

According to National Action Committee convenor Ashok Raut, “Our struggle is for justice to beneficiaries of EPS-95 and its continuing from the past seven years. Under the leadership of BJP MP Hema Malini we met the Prime Minister twice and he had given assurance but still the matter is lingering. “

He alleged that the government is running various schemes for the benefit of the people but despite being beneficiaries of government-run pension funds, they are being pushed to the periphery.

He said Rs 1,171 is not enough but if they get 7,500 plus DA they can live with self respect.

