INDIA

EPS-95 pensioners warn of launching agitation for demands

NewsWire
0
0

EPS-95 pensioners on Tuesday warned of going for an agitation if their demands are not met, alleging that the Centre is running other pension schemes smoothly but “step-motherly” treatment is being meted out to them.

Employees’ Pension Scheme-95 (EPS-95) is a social security scheme which was introduced in 1995 by the EPFO, and entitles employees in the organised sector to a pension after their retirement at the age of 58 years.

Addressing the media, NAC member Ashok Raut said that they have been struggling for the last 6 years to get justice for EPS-95 pensioners.

“The EPFO has been trying to mislead CBT members by playing tricks against pensioners,” he claimed.

He said at the NAC HQ in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, hundreds of old age pensioners, including women, are on a chain hunger strike since December 24, 2018.

Raut said that if the demands mentioned in the notice are not redressed within 15 days of receiving the notice, then the agitation will be started from any day without any further notice.

20221220-231203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hypertension affects 13 lakh people in Telangana, says survey

    Centre to continue umbrella scheme of Border Infra & Management

    Himachal MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead in Delhi

    Warne was the first ‘royal’; Buttler is the ‘reigning royal’: Manjrekar