EPS-95 pensioners on Tuesday warned of going for an agitation if their demands are not met, alleging that the Centre is running other pension schemes smoothly but “step-motherly” treatment is being meted out to them.

Employees’ Pension Scheme-95 (EPS-95) is a social security scheme which was introduced in 1995 by the EPFO, and entitles employees in the organised sector to a pension after their retirement at the age of 58 years.

Addressing the media, NAC member Ashok Raut said that they have been struggling for the last 6 years to get justice for EPS-95 pensioners.

“The EPFO has been trying to mislead CBT members by playing tricks against pensioners,” he claimed.

He said at the NAC HQ in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, hundreds of old age pensioners, including women, are on a chain hunger strike since December 24, 2018.

Raut said that if the demands mentioned in the notice are not redressed within 15 days of receiving the notice, then the agitation will be started from any day without any further notice.

