EPS becomes third general secretary of AIADMK

Edappadi K.Palaniswami (EPS) has become the third general secretary of the AIADMK after its founder leader M.G.Ramachandran (MGR) and J. Jayalalithaa.

The AIADMK has announced the election of Edappadi K.Palaniswami as the general secretary of the party after Madras High court refused to stay the injunction filed by deposed leader O.Panneerselvam (OPS) and his associates.

The election of EPS was announced by party election officials Pollachi V. Jayaraman and Natham R Viswanathan. The election officials also handed over the certificate of election to Palaniswami.

Edappadi K.Palaniswami while speaking to reporters after the Madras High Court verdict said, “The Election officials have announced the results. I have been elected unanimously as the general secretary of the party by the cadre.”

Party cadres burst crackers and distributed sweets in front of the AIADMK headquarters after the election of EPS was announced.

AIADMK leader and former minister K.P. Muniswamy while speaking to reporters said, “Dharma triumphs. It is the hard work of Palaniswami.”

The AIADMK legislators who were in the Assembly reached the party headquarters when EPS took charge as general secretary.

