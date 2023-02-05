INDIA

EPS blames DMK govt for death of 4 women in stampede

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has blamed the ruling DMK government for the death of four women in a stampede on Saturday at Vanniyambadi.

It may be noted that the women died in the stampede while they were trying to get a token for free sarees being distributed by a businessman.

Palaniswami also alleged that 10 people were grievously injured in the accident. He demanded the Tamil Nadu government to announce a solatium of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each victim.

EPS, in a statement on Sunday, charged that the women died in the stampede due to the delay in the distribution of Pongal dhotis and sarees. The former chief minister also demanded to take stringent action against those responsible for the incident.

The AIADMK leader said, “The incompetent government that failed to implement the free dhoti and saree scheme for the Pongal festival should take full responsibility for the tragic incident.”

He also asked the government to take precautionary measures against repeating such incidents in the future.

