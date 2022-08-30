The leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly and joint coordinator of AIADMK, Edappady K. Palaniswami (EPS) has lashed out against the ruling DMK government. He said that there was no security for the common man under the DMK regime.

In a statement on Tuesday, the senior leader said that there was “neither security to the general public nor to some prisoners or to jail officials under the DMK government of M.K. Stalin”.

EPS, the former Chief Minister, was referring to the death of a prisoner in mysterious circumstances in a Madurai prison as also the torching of the residence of an assistant jailor of Cuddalore prison.

The former Chief Minister said that anti-social elements were having a field day in Tamil Nadu after the DMK government had come to power.

The residence of an Assistant Jailor at the Cuddalore central prison at M. Pudur in Cuddalore was torched by unidentified elements on Sunday. The jail quarters of an assistant jailor, M. Manikandan was set on fire in the early hours of Sunday by pouring an inflammable liquid through the window grill of the kitchen window and setting the room on fire.

While Manikantan was on medical leave and was at Thanjavur, his family comprising his parents, wife, and two children were sleeping in the quarters. The family doused the fire after running out of the quarters and was helped by others in the neighbouring quarters.

A number of mobile phones were seized from the cells of prisoners, including that of a history-sheeter from Cuddalore central prison.

