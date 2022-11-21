BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

EPTL, EPL conclude $2.05bn transaction of port & power infra assets with AM/NS

In order to complete its asset monetisation drive to effectively become debt free, Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd (EPTL) and Essar Power Ltd (EPL) on Monday concluded the $2.05 billion (Rs 16,500 crore) sale of captive ports and power assets located in Hazira and Paradip to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS).

The sale consisted of infra assets which include a 270 MW power plant and 25 MPTA port at Hazira, Gujarat, and a 12 MPTA port at Paradip, Odisha.

Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital, said: “Essar has concluded its asset monetisation programme and completed the debt repayment of $25 billion (Rs 2,00,000 crore) effectively making the group debt-free from Indian banks and financial institutions.”

Essar continues to have a significant presence and substantial operating assets in all its core verticals — Energy; Metals & Mining; Infrastructure & Logistics; and Technology & Retail.

The privately held group currently has revenues of $15 billion (Rs 1.2 lakh crore) and asset under management of $8 billion (Rs 64,000 crore) within and outside India.

Rewant Ruia, Director, Essar Ports Terminals Limited, said: “In a planned and strategic manner, we have monetised assets that we built over last 30 years. We are now reinvesting in our existing operations and in building new assets, both in India and overseas, with more efficient, latest and carbon neutral new-age technologies, which will be sustainable.”

The assets that Essar has monetised over last five years have yielded a multi-fold return on investments which is a testimony to Essar’s reputation for building world-class, world-scale, high quality assets in all its business verticals.

Essar also added that it has been and will continue to be a significant player and participant in the India growth story while continuing to derive substantial growth and revenues from its international operations.

