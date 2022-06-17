Hollywood actor Dakota Fanning is all set to reunite with her ‘Man of Fire’ co-star Denzel Washington to play the lead in the third installment of the Antoine Fuqua directed ‘Equalizer 3’, which is scheduled to release in cinemas in 2023.

As reported by Deadline, Fanning will be playing the lead alongside Denzel Washington who will be returning to the popular franchise which will directed by Antoine Fuqua who is also returning to the franchise.

The movie has been written by Richard Wenk and produced by the Escape Artists’ Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Washington and Steve Tisch.

The plot of ‘Equalizer 3’ is still under wraps. The first ‘Equalizer’ movie made $194 million at the world box office, which prompted the makers to come up with a sequel. ‘Equalizer 2’ also raked in $190 million worldwide.

Richard Wenk, who is writing the third installment was the same person who penned the story for ‘Equalizer’ 1 and 2 as well. Given the past two movies, it is likely that Fanning will play a character who will need Washington’s McCall’s characters help in some capacity.

The last time that Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning shared screen space was nearly two decades ago for ‘Man on Fire’. In that movie, Washington played a former CIA agent named John W. Creasy who took the job of a bodyguard responsible for the safety of a young girl, Lupita, played by Dakota Fanning (who was a child artist then).

The movie is popular for the heartwarming scenes between the child Fanning and Washington and Sony Pictures and Fuqua were keen to reunite the pair and add in that nostalgia element to the third ‘Equalizer’ movie.

Dakota Fanning is currently seen in the ‘The First Lady’, where she stars alongside Michelle Pfeiffer. ‘Equalizer 3’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 1, 2023.