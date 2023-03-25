INDIASPORTS

Equestrian: Arya Chandorkar secure top position in Show Jumping Children I category

NewsWire
0
0

Arya Chandorkar secured the top position and finished her round in 63 seconds in the JNEC Show Jumping Children I category at the ongoing Regional Equestrian League at the Amateur Riders’ Club, here on Saturday.

Arya was riding on her horse Winston during the competition.

“I am happy that Winston and I had a clear round, which was possible because of the guidance I received from my coaches at ARC. I know I have a lot more to learn, and I am working every day to become a better rider,” said Chandorkar.

On the other hand, Sophia Andyarujina was also part of the competition but had an unfortunate fall halfway into the round and was eliminated. She was riding Dancing Dynamite.

The three day Regional Equestrian League is being held for the JNEC categories in Show Jumping and Dressage. Athletes from all over the country are participating in the event.

Athlete’s participation categories for Show Jumping are: JNEC Children I, JNEC Children II, JNEC Junior Show Jumping. Young Rider Show Jumping.

Meanwhile, the Athlete’s participation categories for Dressage are: JNEC Junior, JNEC Young Rider Dressage, JNEC Children I, JNEC Children II.

20230325-235805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala logs 20K Covid cases in a day, 1 lakh in...

    Former top cop Julio Ribeiro’s wife passes away

    6 NDRF teams on standby in Gujarat after very heavy rainfall...

    IPL 2022: Chahal, Boult shine as Rajasthan Royals humble Lucknow Super...