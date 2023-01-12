INDIASPORTS

Equestrian: Zahan Setalvad wins CSN 1.40 M at National Show Jumping

NewsWire
0
0

Zahan Setalvad won the CSN 1.40 M of the National Show Jumping event held here at Amateur Riders’ Club on Thursday.

Setalvad clinched the first position while riding on Alisdair with 8 penalties and a total time of 80 seconds and also bagged the second position riding a horse Jackpot, he finished the two rounds in 80 seconds with 12 penalties.

Pranay Khare secured the third position while riding on Vanilla Sky, he completed his two rounds in 83 seconds with a total of 12 penalties. The event is organised under the aegis of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) and Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) across categories — Young Rider, Junior rider, Children I, Children II, Grade II, and Grade III.

20230112-185603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi doctors treat boy with inherited spinal deformity

    Making Asthana Delhi Police chief ‘blatant disregard’ of SC verdict: Congress

    Andhra to get Rs 1.54 lakh cr investment in 2 years

    Coimbatore blast: Slugfest between TN BJP President, police continue