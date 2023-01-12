Zahan Setalvad won the CSN 1.40 M of the National Show Jumping event held here at Amateur Riders’ Club on Thursday.

Setalvad clinched the first position while riding on Alisdair with 8 penalties and a total time of 80 seconds and also bagged the second position riding a horse Jackpot, he finished the two rounds in 80 seconds with 12 penalties.

Pranay Khare secured the third position while riding on Vanilla Sky, he completed his two rounds in 83 seconds with a total of 12 penalties. The event is organised under the aegis of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) and Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) across categories — Young Rider, Junior rider, Children I, Children II, Grade II, and Grade III.

