Equities fall on lockdown concerns in Europe, Nifty below 11,200

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices declined on Tuesday morning, in line with the Asian indices over concerns of fresh lockdown restrictions in European countries after a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange fell below the 11,200 mark.

At 10.24 a.m., it was trading at 11,176.05, lower by 74.50 points or 0.66 per cent from its previous close of 11,250.55.

The BSE Sensex closed at 37,772.18, lower by 261.96 points or 0.69 per cent from the previous close of 38,034.14.

It opened at 38,200.71 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,209.97 and a low of 37,531.14.

–IANS

rrb/sn/sdr/