BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Equities rise in early trade; Sensex gains nearly 200 pts

By NewsWire
0
0

After a continued and consistent decline in the recent sessions, India’s key indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — rose in early trade on Wednesday possibly due to value buying.

The recent fall was led by continued selling by foreign institutional investors amid geo-strategic tensions between Ukraine and Russia, said analysts.

“The major impact of the Ukraine crisis in India is the implications on crude at $97. If crude sustains around these high levels, inflation in India is sure to go up, forcing the RBI to revise its FY 23 inflation target upwards and signal withdrawal from the accommodative monetary stance. This would be negative for the growth and earnings perspective,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“Higher crude prices are negative for tyre, paints and FMCG segments. Financials, particularly high quality banks, have valuation comfort. IT is likely to exhibit resilience thanks to good earnings visibility.”

At 10.09 a.m., Sensex traded at 57,492 points, up 0.3 per cent or 192 points, whereas Nifty traded 17,150 points, up 0.3 per cent or 58 points.

On the stocks front, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, Asian Paints, Titan, and Adani Ports were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies during the early trade, up 2.7 per cent, 1.7 per cent, 1.4 per cent, 1.4 per cent, and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

ONGC, Divi’s Labs, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, and ICICI Bank, on the other hand were the top five losers, data showed.

20220223-102605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.