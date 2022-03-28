BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Equities start week on positive note; Sensex up 231 pts

NewsWire
0
7

Paring its opening session losses, India’s key equity indices — Sensex and Nifty — settled higher on Monday.

Sensex gained 0.4 per cent or 231 points at 57,593 points, whereas Nifty settled at 17,222 points, up by 0.4 per cent or 69 points.

“While Indian equities showed resilience and bounced back in green following a positive European market. We can expect an ease in this volatility based on the cessation of the war, commodity prices and supply constraints,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among the individual stocks, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, and ICICI Bank were the top gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, rising 3.9 per cent, 2.7 per cent, 2.1 per cent, 1.6 per cent, and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

“Benchmark Indices reversed early morning losses on positive global cues and hopes of RBI opting for status quo at its policy meeting scheduled during the first week of April,” said S. Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

The resumption of international flights energised hospitality stocks while the ongoing consolidation in the media sector and positive tailwinds in the telecom space lent ammunition to the bulls, said Ranganathan.

On the other hand, UPL, SBI Life, Nestle India, HDFC, and HDFC Life were the top five losers on Monday.

20220328-163604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andy Jassy to become Amazon CEO on July 5: Bezos

    Vedanta Aluminium to collaborate with construction industry for fly-ash, bauxite-residue utilisation

    Aurum buys out promoter stake in Majesco, makes open offer

    FPIs sold more in past year vs 2008 global financial crisis