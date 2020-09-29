Equities trim gains amid volatility, Sensex up 130 points

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Amid a largely volatile trade session, the key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Tuesday morning, although they trimmed gains and retreated from the day’s highs.

Selling in banking, finance and telecom stocks weighed on the indices.

Around 10.25 a.m., Sensex was trading at 38,111.84, higher by 130.21 points or 0.34 per cent from the previous close of 37,981.63.

It opened at 38,176.86 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,235.94 and a low of 37,995.83 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,271.90, higher by 44.35 points or 0.4 per cent from its previous close.

