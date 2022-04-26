Breaking a two-day losing streak, Indian equity benchmarks settled Tuesday’s session in the green primarily due to value buying at lower levels.

Gains were mainly aided by a jump in shares in auto, realty, FMCG and PSU bank space.

“Benchmark Indices gained one and a half percentage today on expectations of record GST collections for April even as FII ownership dropped to multi-year lows at 20 per cent,” said S. Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

On Tuesday, Sensex settled at 57,357 points, up 1.4 per cent or 777 points, whereas Nifty at 17,201 points, up 1.5 per cent or 247 points.

