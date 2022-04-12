BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Equity indices decline for second straight day

Indias equity indices extended their losses from the previous session and settled lower on Tuesday.

For fresh cues, investors await inflation data for March which will be released later on Tuesday evening.

The Sensex settled at 58,576 points, down 388 points or 0.66 per cent, whereas Nifty settled at 17,530 points, down 145 points or 0.82 per cent, from their previous close.

“Inflation in India is also expected to be on the higher side in Q1FY23; it is expected to subside due to a reversal of commodity prices and improvement in supply,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The domestic market is also cautious in anticipation of Q4 results, added Nair.

