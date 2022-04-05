BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Equity indices decline marginally on profit booking

India’s key equity indices — Sensex and Nifty — declined marginally in early trade on Tuesday due to profit booking.

This comes after a sharp rise in indices on Monday led by the announcement of the merger of HDFC twins.

At 9.51 a.m., Sensex was 0.3 per cent or 208 points down at 60,404 points, whereas Nifty 0.3 per cent or 52 points down at 18,001 points.

Among the stocks, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were the top five loser among the Nifty 50 companies, while Tata Motors, Adani Ports, UPL, Eicher Motors, and Tech Mahindra the top five gainers, NSE data showed.

