BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Equity indices extend losses, Sensex down over 800 pts

By NewsWire
0
0

India’s key indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — extended their losses and fell sharply in the opening session on Friday amid skyrocketing crude oil prices.

At 10.09 a.m., Sensex was 1.5 per cent or 818 points down at 54,284 points, whereas Nifty 1.5 per cent or 251 points down at 16,247 points.

Among stocks, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies, down 5.3 per cent, 4.3 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.5 per cent, and 3.0 per cent, respectively.

“Even in a declining market there will be safe spots like IT, metals and high quality stocks which will not be impacted by rising inflation and higher interest rates,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

UPL, Dr Reddy’s, ITC, Ultratech Cement, and Tata Steel, on the other hand, were the top five gainers in the early trade.

20220304-102004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.