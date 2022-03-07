BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Equity indices fall further; Sensex slips over 1,700 pts (Ld)

By NewsWire
0
0

India’s key indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — fell further in the afternoon trade amid skyrocketing crude oil prices.

The Ukraine crisis pushed Brent crude oil price to $130 a barrel on Monday, which in turn has accelerated FIIs’ selling in the Indian equity market.

At 2.08 p.m., Sensex was 3.2 per cent or 1,715 points down at 52,619 points, whereas Nifty 2.8 per cent or 462 points down at 15,784 points.

“Market is slipping into bearish territory. Investors have to be cautious. There is relative safety in energy due to high energy prices, metals due to high global prices and export segments due to resilient demand and rupee depreciation,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In the afternoon session. Nifty bank, auto, and realty slumped, declining in a range of 5-6 per cent, NSE data showed.

20220307-142403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.