Equity indices in green, Sensex above 35,500 (Ld)

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices rose on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex trading well above the 35,000-mark. Healthy buying was witnessed in auto, FMCG and metal stocks.

Around 10.25 a.m., Sensex was trading at 35,680.93, higher by 250.50 points or 0.71 per cent from the previous close of 35,430.43.

It opened at 35,679.74 and touched an intra-day high of 35,706.55 and a low of 35,515.76 so far.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,545.95, higher by 74.95 points or 0.72 per cent from its previous close.

Among the top gainers on the Sensex were Asian Paints, ITC and Bajaj Auto so far, while the major losers were Power Grid, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank.

–IANS

