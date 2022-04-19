BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Equity indices in red for fifth day in a row; high inflation weighs

India’s benchmark equity indices extended their fall for the fifth session in a row to settle lower on Tuesday.

Sensex settled at 56,463 points, down 704 points or 1.23 per cent, while Nifty settled at 16,959 points, down 215 points or 1.25 per cent, form their previous close.

Stocks in the IT, financial and consumer goods space declined and dragged the indices. The indices opened on a positive note to later decline sharply, thereby closing the day in the red.

High inflation amid rising crude prices weighed on investors’ sentiment.

20220419-164004

