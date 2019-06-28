Equity indices open in green ahead of Budget presentation

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, with the Sensex trading over 100 points higher.

The budget is expected to feature several announcements with focus on the farm sector and rural India among others.

At 9.17 a.m., the BSE Sensex traded at 40,019.25, higher by 111.19 points or 0.28 per cent from the previous close of 39,908.06 points.

It had opened at 39,990.40 and has so far touched intra-day high of 40,031.81 points and a low of 39,944.93 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,980.45, higher by 33.70 points or 0.28 per cent from its previous close.

