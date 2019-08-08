Equity indices open in green; Sensex up 260

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday with the BSE Sensex trading over 260 points.

The gains were led by healthy buying in banking and auto stocks. Rise in the global markets also supported the global sentiments.

At 9.29 a.m., the Sensex traded at 37,588.33, higher by 260.97 points or 0.70 per cent from the previous close of 37,327.36 points.

It had opened at 37,521.30 and touched an intra-day high of 37,604.33 and a low of 37,406.26 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded higher by 77 points or 0.70 per cent at 11,109.45 points.

