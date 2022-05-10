BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Equity indices settle low amid high volatility, rupee recovers a tad

NewsWire
0
1

Equity benchmark indices extended their losses from the previous session and settled on a negative note on Tuesday, amid high volatility in overall financial markets.

Sensex closed at 54,364 points, down 106 points or 0.2 per cent, whereas Nifty, at 16,240 points, was down 62 points or 0.4 per cent.

Among sectors, metals, power and realty fell the most while banks and FMCG ended mildly in the positive. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices severely underperformed, falling 1.98 per cent and 2.11 per cent,respectively.

“Asian equities slipped to their lowest in nearly two years overnight, before trimming losses,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

A fall in financial liquidity is expected to slow down the economy and the pricing of equities.

“Oil prices are declining further on worries of Chinese lockdown, rising dollar and risk of recession. Metal stocks are losing its shine as the sector’s outlook is turning negative due to persisting margin pressures,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking, reiterates his bearish stance on the markets, in absence of any positive trigger.

“Participants shouldn’t read much into a single-day rebound and wait for some decisive reversal signal. Besides, stability on the global front is equally critical for any sustained move. Meanwhile, since most of the sectors are trading under pressure, the focus should be on stock selection and using intermediate rebound to create shorts,” said Mishra.

Besides, the rupee recovered some of its losses and ended at 77.32 against the US dollar on Tuesday, a day after depreciating to it’s all-time low of 77.44 against the greenback.

20220510-170458

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover’s wife over ‘misappropriation of funds’

    Income support, lower tax burden missing in Budget

    Etihad’s operating pilots, cabin crew vaccinated against Covid-19

    Lower demand post festive season sequentially eases India’s Nov core sector...