BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Equity indices settle sharply low, Sensex down over 1K points

NewsWire
0
0

Domestic equity benchmark indices declined as the day progressed and settled sharply lower on Thursday as investors evidently feared a looming recession.

“The market is fearing that inflation is not going to come under control soon whereas a tight monetary policy may cause a recessionary situation,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

Sensex closed at 51,495.79 points, down 1,045.60 points, or 1.99 per cent, whereas Nifty closed at 15,360.60 points, down 331.55 points, or 2.11 per cent.

The decision by the US Federal Reserve to raise the interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, the highest on-shot increase since 1994, to tackle inflation that is at its highest in 40 years, also weighed on the stocks.

The rate hike was announced at the end of the two-day policy meeting of the Fed. It ran contrary to smaller rate hikes of 0.50 percentage points that had been indicated by several members of the US Fed’s top decision making committee, the Federal Open Market Committee.

20220616-160004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Razorpay announces ESOP buyback of Rs 73 crore for 750 workers

    Believe it or not! Bihar has country’s largest deposit of Gold...

    Sensex up 400 points; banking, finance stocks rise

    India’s engineering goods exports see 54% growth