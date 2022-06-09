BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Equity indices snap 4-day losing streak, Sensex up 428 pts

Domestic equity benchmark indices snapped their four straight sessions of losses and settled fairly higher on Thursday, primarily due to value buying.

Sensex closed at 55,320 points, up 428 points or 0.8 per cent, whereas Nifty was at 16,481 points, up 125 points or 0.8 per cent.

Domestic investment flows over the last many months have been structurally positive even as the foreign outflows continue unabated, said S. Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

Barring Nifty metal and PSU banks, all other sectoral indices closed in the green on Thursday, NSE data showed.

