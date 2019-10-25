Equity markets open on flat-to-positive note, auto stocks rise

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a flat-to-positive note on Tuesday, following a mixed trend in the Asian markets.

Domestically, healthy buying was observed in automobile, oil and gas and metal stocks, whereas scrip of banking, consumer durables and telecom came under heavy selling pressure.

At 9.15 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 39,281.43 points, higher by 31.23 points or 0.08 per cent from the previous close of 39,250.20 points.

It had opened at 39,293.49 points and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,331.54 and a low of 39,274.70 points.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,637.10 points, higher by 9.95 points or 0.09 per cent from its previous close.

–IANS

rv/dpb