Equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net inflows of over Rs 3,437 crore in April.

As per the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday, the net inflows stood at Rs 3,437.37 crore.

In March, the equity-linked mutual fund schemes’ net inflows stood at Rs 9,115.12 crore.

Whereas, in February, the equity-linked mutual fund schemes’ net outflow stood at Rs 4,534.36 crore.

Similarly, there was an outflow in January of Rs 9,253.22 crore and of Rs 10,147.12 crore in December 2020.

The net outflow had stood at Rs 12,917.36 crore in November 2020, Rs 2,724.95 crore in October 2020 and Rs 734.40 crore in September 2020.

–IANS

rv/rs