BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Equity recovers despite Ukraine crisis but rising crude biggest external risk: Motilal Oswal

NewsWire
0
14

Indian equity markets recovered despite the heightened geopolitical crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

Benchmark indices gained sharply in March after a drop in February. Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rose over 10 per cent in the past one-month period, data showed.

To put things in context, the Russia-Ukraine crisis has exacerbated the macro backdrop and caused commotion in global equity, bond and commodity markets with sharply elevated volatility.

Despite the crisis, 65 per cent of the BSE 200 index constituents gained in March. On the other hand, 70 per cent of the Nifty index constituents gained in the same month, said brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Coming to sectoral stocks, excluding the automobiles sector, all major sectors had advanced in March, said the brokerage.

Adani Group companies (Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises) were the leading gainers at over 25 per cent month-on-month in March. However, higher crude oil prices remain the biggest external risk to the Indian economy as it trades close to $100 per barrel. Petrol and diesel prices have seen almost a consistent increase post the state Assembly election results in March.

Petrol and diesel prices have seen a cumulative increase of Rs 9 to Rs 10 per liter, respectively, in the past 15 days.

20220407-133804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    63 moons to challenge NCLT order permitting Piramal to take over...

    May GST collections beat pandemic blues; remain over Rs 1L cr-mark

    India’s forex reserves decline by over $870 mn

    Swiggy set to acquire DineOut for around $200 mn