INDIA

Erdogan in Saudi, several deals inked

NewsWire
0
0

As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia, the two nations signed a number of deals encompassing investment, the defence industry, energy and communications.

The agreements were signed on Monday after delegation meetings led by Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the city of Jeddah, reports Anadolu News Agency.

President Erdogan earlier had a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince behind closed doors at Al-Salam Royal Palace.

The Turkish leader arrived on Monday in Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Gulf tour to strengthen ties.

He was welcomed by a number of high-ranking Saudi officials, including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before leaving Istanbul earlier in the day, Erdogan told a news conference that the main agenda of his visit to the Gulf states is about investments and financing.

The President is being accompanied by members of his Cabinet and other Turkish officials.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdogan will visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

2023071840956

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thousands fleeing fighting in Sudan’s Darfur daily for safety in neighbouring...

    DMK government will follow the footsteps of King Panagal: Stalin

    Odisha govt gives protection to forest officials u/s-197 of CrPC

    Karnataka witnessing ‘Jungle Raj’, alleges BJP