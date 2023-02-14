LIFESTYLEWORLD

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has named the newborn of an earthquake victim Ayse Betul.

During his visit to survivors at Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital, Erdogan recited prayer in the newborn girl’s ear and named her ‘Ayse Betul’, on her mother’s request, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Thousands of survivors of the February 6 quakes are currently undergoing treatment in many cities, including Istanbul and Ankara.

At least 31,643 people died and over 80,000 injured in the devastating quakes that affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, which also included Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

