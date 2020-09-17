Erdogan to attend ‘Mujib Barsho’ finale event in Dhaka

Dhaka, Sep 17 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Bangladesh to attend the finale event of the “Mujib Borsho” celebrations on March 17, 2021.

Erdogan accepted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to visit Bangladesh, said an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

The official also said that if the President was unable to come due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he will participate in the event virtually.

Bangladesh is celebrating “Mujib Barsho”, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen met Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday and discussed various issues of mutual interest including the visit.

Dhaka termed the meeting “very cordial” that lasted almost an hour.

Erdogan conveyed his greetings to Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina.

He said Turkey will continue assisting Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue and they will work in partnership with International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Turkey will also send more medical equipment to Bangladesh, Erdogan said, adding that if Dhaka

provided a list of export items, Ankara will encourage business houses to increase trade.

Bangladesh thanked the Turkey for assisting Bangladesh in repairing Frigade in Lebanon, setting up of a hospital for the Rohingya, Turkish First Lady’s visit, assistance in constructing Embassy complex.

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu was also present at the meeting.

Cavusoglu will also visit Dhaka to inaugurate the newly-built Turkish Embassy Complex in Dhaka.

Turkey wants to explore opportunities in agro-processing industries, halal meat factory, participate in mega projects – highways, airports construction and investment in SEZs, Hi-Tech parks in Bangladesh.

Erdogan said there is a lot of potentials and two countries should work together and follow up.

