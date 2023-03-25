WORLD

Eric Garcetti officially sworn in as US Ambassador to India

NewsWire
0
0

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India by Vice President Kamala Harris at a ceremonial event.

Garcetti was confirmed as the next US Ambassador earlier this month, ending a logjam that had left an important American mission abroad without a regular envoy for almost two years and his fate in the balance.

The swearing-in ceremony on Friday was attended by Garcetti’s close family members, including his wife and daughter, who held the Hebrew Bible.

When asked about his new diplomatic assignment, the former Mayor said: “I cannot wait to serve.”

The US Senate confirmed him in a 52-42 vote with cross-voting from both parties, with several Democrats voting against Garcetti, a nominee of the Democratic President Joe Biden, and several Republicans siding voting for him.

Garcetti was once a rising star in the Democratic party, but had had come under severe criticism lately for ignoring complaints of sexual harassment against one of senior aides.

His nomination had been stalled over these allegations, which came up during his confirmation hearing.

President Biden had first nominated him in July 2021, but it did not proceed and it was technically deemed as returned to the White House, to either be re-sent or replaced.

The last US envoy in New Delhi was Kenneth Juster, who stepped down after the change of government in the US in January 2021.

20230325-082403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mozambican Prez, First Lady test Covid positive

    King Charles to visit newly-built Sikh gurdwara in UK

    Snapchat brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, chat shortcuts

    Uganda says joint military operations against ADF rebels in DR Congo...