Rapper Nippey Hussle was shot dead in 2019. Now, in 2022, a Los Angeles count jury have found the accused Eric Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder of Nippey Hussle.

As per reports, Eric R. Holder Jr. was also found guilty on two counts of attempted manslaughter for the bullets that struck other men at the scene of the crime. The prosecutors were looking to book him for two counts of attempted murder. But the jury convicted Holder on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

When the verdict was read out, Holder who showed up to court in a blue suit and a face mask did not make any show of emotions upon hearing the verdict.

This verdict was arrived at after a jury, which comprised of three men and nine women, deliberated and discussed the trial for nearly six hours over the course of two days. They reached their unanimous decision on Wednesday, July 6.

As per the ruling, Holder will be facing life imprisonment when his sentence hearing takes place on September 15, 2022. With this verdict, the three-year trial saga has finally reached a conclusion. The trial was also lengthened due to the delays caused by the pandemic.

The accused Holder and rapper Hussle had evidently known each other for several years as they both grew up in the same neighbourhood in South Los Angeles. A chance encounter outside Hussle’s clothing store in LA resulted in the shooting which led to Hussle’s death.

The evidence against Holder was iron clad with CCTV footage which showed the arrival, departure of Holder clearly, eyewitness accounts as well testimonies from local businesses of the area. Holder’s lawyer did not even attempt to deny that he was the shooter, instead he only aimed to convince the jurors to convict him on the lesser count of voluntary manslaughter.

Rapper Hussle, born as Ermias Asghedom, was shot dead when was just 33 years old. At the time, he had only just released his big-label debut album, because of which he had earned his very first Grammy nomination.

Also, Hussle was a well-liked figure in his South LA neighbourhood and where he continued to live despite being famous. He started businesses and bought property because “he wanted to change the neighbourhood,” as stated by the prosecution in their closing argument. He was called ‘Neighborhood Nip’, affectionately in his local community.

Hussle was celebrated in a Grammy Awards performance with John Legend and DJ Khaled.