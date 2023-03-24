ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Erica Fernandes on exploring opportunities in Dubai

Erica Fernandes needs no introduction. She has been making headlines for her roles in TV shows such as ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and last year, she made news for her move to Dubai and grabbing projects in the new country.

She shared her experience of staying in Dubai and missing the life of her own country. However, she asserted that she is enjoying meeting new people and exploring more opportunities.

She talked about the difference of work outside India and shared: “Working outside India has its own set of ups and downs. Every coin has two sides and so does this. I love meeting new people and getting fresher opportunities for work all the while missing India and home.

“Life is always a learning process so I take it in stride. I feel It’s good to come out of your shell and explore the world.”

Recently, her fans got excited looking at her picture in Dubai with her ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ co-actor Shaheer Sheikh.

He posted a picture with her on social media. They both were seen together in a music video.

