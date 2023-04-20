ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Erica Fernandes opens up on what prompted her to take up ‘The Haunting’

Erica Fernandes needs no introduction; she has been making headlines for her roles in TV shows such as ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. She spoke about being part of short film ‘The Haunting’, directed by Tanveer Bookwala of ‘Ragini MMS 2’ fame.

‘The Haunting’ narrates the story of a demonic spirit that turns the life of a girl upside down. In the trailer, it is seen that a girl tries to convince the police and a psychiatrist that her best friend and roommate was killed by a demon. She describes the paranormal activities that have happened to her in the last one year but the police are not ready to believe her words.

Erica said: “Filming ‘The Haunting’ was an unforgettable experience. From the moment I stepped on set, I knew for me that this would be a film unlike any other. The script was full of scares, heart and emotion that kept me on my toes throughout the process. Working with such a talented group of people was an incredible experience and I am proud of the final product we created.”

She added what prompted her to take up the short film: “When I first heard about the project, ‘The Haunting’, I was intrigued by its storyline. It was an opportunity for me to be part of something extraordinary. I knew that this would be a challenging project and it would require me to bring my A-game every single day.”

‘The Haunting’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

