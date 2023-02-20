BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Ericsson to lay off 1,400 employees at home to cut costs

NewsWire
0
0

Telecom networking company Ericsson is planning to lay off at least 1,400 employees or 10 per cent of its workforce in Sweden after negotiating with unions.

The company said in a statement on Monday that the company intended to conduct the job cut process through a voluntary programme after closing negotiations with employee unions, reports Barron’s.

“Reducing headcount is never easy, and we will manage this with the utmost respect and professionalism. Further details are always communicated to the relevant staff first,” Ericsson said.

“The cost savings cover various areas such as reduction of consultants, streamlining of processes, reduced facilities, etc. As previously announced, it will also include head-count reduction,” Ericsson added.

The reductions in Sweden are likely to be followed by several thousand more job cuts in other countries, according to Reuters, citing sources.

Ericsson employs 14,500 people in Sweden.

The Stockholm-headquartered company in December last year said it was aiming to slash costs by $880 million by the end of 2023.

Last month, Ericsson missed expectations for its fourth-quarter earnings.

The company joins a growing list of tech firms which have laid off thousands of employees in the recent months.

It had warned of reduced spending from customers in the US and other developed markets.

20230220-185003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Huge potential for higher Indian apparel exports to Mexico’

    18-year-old hacks Uber as employees share emoji with him on Slack

    Spotify world’s 1st music streaming platform to surpass 200 mn paid...

    Sensex falls 500 points; banking, metal stocks in red