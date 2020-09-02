Erin O’Toole announces House of Commons leadership team, Bergen is deputy leader

The Hon. Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, today announced the appointment of a strong, diverse team to lead the Conservative Caucus into the next election.

“I am incredibly proud to work with these dedicated and professional Members of Parliament who I know will help grow our Conservative movement and ensure more Canadians see a Conservative when they look in the mirror,” said Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole in a media statement.

The appointments include:

Deputy Leader: Hon. Candice Bergen (Portage – Lisgar, Manitoba)

Quebec Political Lieutenant: Richard Martel (Chicoutimi – Le Fjord, Quebec)

House Leader of the Official Opposition: Gérard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Quebec)

Chief Opposition Whip: Blake Richards (Banff – Airdrie, Alberta)

Deputy House Leader of the Official Opposition: Karen Vecchio (Elgin – Middlesex – London, Ontario)

Deputy Opposition Whip: Alex Ruff (Bruce – Grey – Owen Sound, Ontario)

Caucus-Party Liaison: Hon. Tim Uppal (Edmonton Mill Woods, Alberta)

Question Period Coordinator: Eric Duncan (Stormont – Dundas – South Glengarry, Ontario)

Calgary Shepard MP Tom Kmiec remains the Conservative National Caucus Chair.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be presenting a serious government in waiting that will fight for all Canadians,” added O’Toole. “Canadians are counting on us to hold the Trudeau government to account. They are also counting on us to help lead our nation out of this crisis, rebuild Canada, and help workers get ahead. When Parliament finally returns later this month, our Conservative Caucus will do just that.”

Mr. O’Toole will be announcing his Shadow Cabinet next week.