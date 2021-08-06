Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives, announced his plan to strengthen credential recognition for newcomers and specific initiatives to advance human rights around the world on Friday.

“Helping newcomers maximize their success by allowing them to work in their field of knowledge will be good for Canada, good for the economy, and, most importantly, good for these workers and their families,” said O’Toole. “Upon taking office, a Conservative government will immediately launch a Credential Recognition Task Force to develop new timely and appropriate credential recognition strategies.”

In a media statement issued on Friday, spokesperson Cory Hann also said that the Conservatives will implement eight specific initiatives that is part of a bold new international human rights agenda if they win the election.

The Conservative plan proposes to revise supply chain legislation “to meaningfully enforce Canada’s commitment not to import products made with slave labour”. It will also make it a criminal offence for someone to go abroad to participate in or benefit from a serious violatio of human rights, such as forced organ harvesting and trafficking. Additionally, it will limit the ability of the government to grant waivers permitting human rights abusers to come to Canada.

Among other initiatives, is a proposal to create an International Human Rights Advisory Committee, with representation from a broad range of cultural and religious communities in Canada, advising the government on international human rights issues

“These policies will mark a sharp transition from the Liberal era of cozying up to dictators and tolerating horrific violence against the world’s most vulnerable,” said O’Toole. “If you expect your government to help newcomers maximize their success and stand up for human rights, then your choice is clear: Canada’s Conservatives.”

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expected to announce an election soon, political parties are making all kinds of promises to woo Canadian voters.