Austrians Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler are a perfect 3-0 in ATP Tour finals, with titles in Kitzbuhel in 2021, Vienna in 2022 and Acapulco earlier this season.

After their Friday semi-final victory at the Grand Prix Hassan II, they will bid to extend their streak in the Marrakech final, reports ATP.

The third seeds defeated fifth seeds Maxime Cressy and Albano Olivetti 6-2, 7-6(1) to advance to the title match at the ATP 250, surviving 11 aces from their opponents and earning the victory without facing a break point.

Erler and Miedler will find out their final opponents on Saturday, when Marcelo Demoliner and Andrea Vavassori meet N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the second semi-final.

Demoliner and Vavassori booked their semi-final spot on Friday with a 7-6(10), 6-3 win against Sander Arends and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi.

Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral are the only all-Portuguese pairing in the Millennium Estoril Open doubles draw, and the home favourites continue to make the most of their opportunity. In the lone doubles match played on Friday at the ATP 250, the defending champions beat Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald 6-3, 7-6(4) to advance to the last four.

Their semi-final opponents will be fourth-seeded Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, with that match set for the Estoril stadium court on Saturday. Third seeds Gonzalo Escobar and Fabien Reboul will take on Serbians Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic in Saturday’s second semi-final.

