Striker Erling Haaland has pulled out of the Norway squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers matches against Spain and Georgia after sustaining a groin injury, the country’s football association said on Tuesday.

The Manchester City striker picked up a groin problem after scoring a hat-trick in City’s 6-0 thrashing of Burnley in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Saturday.

“We hoped that this was just a familiarity that would carry over to Saturday, but after doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia. It is better that he receives medical follow-up at the club,” Norway’s national team doctor Ola Sand said in a statement.

Norway was drawn in group A alongside Cyprus, Georgia, Scotland and Spain. Stale Solbakken’s side first plays Spain on March 26 at the La Rosaleda Stadium. They will then take on Georgia on March 28 at Adjarabet Arena.

The 22-year-old striker has scored 21 goals in 23 appearances for Norway since making his debut in September 2019.

Haaland has scored 42 goals in 37 appearances for Premier League club Manchester City this season having shattered the previous record for most goals in a single season by a City player, a record which had been held by Tommy Johnson for 94 years.

He is now in a race to be fit in time for City’s clash with Liverpool on April 2. Pep Guardiola’s side also faces Bayern Munich across two legs on April 11 and April 19 in their huge Champions League quarterfinal tie.

