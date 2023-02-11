The AIADMK, which is fighting a do-or-die battle in the Erode East by-election for February 27, is focusing mainly on the reported failures of the DMK government in the last 21 months of its rule.

AIADMK candidate and former minister, K.V. Thenarasu has categorically said that the DMK government had failed to curb the price rise in the state and claiming that ever since the government assumed office, property tax, electricity rates, and milk prices have increased heavily and that this has made life miserable for the people of the state.

Speaking to IANS, the AIADMK leader said that the party will bring out all the anti-people programmes of the DMK government and how the previous 21 months have been difficult for the public in Tamil Nadu.

Thenarasu also said that the present government has not implemented even one scheme which was useful for the welfare of the people.

AIADMK candidate K.V. Thenarasu also said that the claims of the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin that 85 per cent of the poll promises have been implemented in the past 21 months of his rule, were unbelievable.

AIADMK leader and former minister C. Vijayabhaskar, who has been touring the constituency extensively, said that the DMK government was trying to stop the welfare schemes initiated by the previous AIADMK government. He also said that the people must prove that the Erode district was a fort of the AIADMK.

With a battery of leaders from AIADMK camping at Erode East constituency, the party is not leaving any stone unturned and is going all-out to win the seat.

However with the DMK-supported Congress candidate being EVKS Elangovan, senior Congress leader and father of the deceased sitting MLA, E. Thirumahan Everra, it may not be easy for the AIADMK to wrest the seat from the DMK.

It may also be recalled that the Congress candidate had won the seat with a margin of 8,924 seats in the 2021 assembly elections.

